Man wanted in Toronto assault had previous arrest warrants: police

Tristan Brugiroux, 29
Tristan Brugiroux, 29, is described as 5’7”, with a medium build and brown hair. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 14, 2024 6:26 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 6:28 pm.

A man wanted in a recent assault in downtown Toronto had previous warrants prior to this incident, police said on Wednesday.

It’s alleged the suspect and the victim got into an argument in the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard area on Monday.

The pair got into a physical altercation, and the suspect, while armed with a knife, threatened the victim, police said.

The male suspect was identified as 29-year-old Tristan Brugiroux of no fixed address.

He’s wanted on several offences, including assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, choking, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Brugiroux is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build and brown hair. His photo has been released.

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. There is a slight chance...

45m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is adopted

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was adopted at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

31m ago

1 dead, 8 children among 22 wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 8 children among 22 wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting that killed one person at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified...

28m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

