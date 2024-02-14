Man wanted in Toronto assault had previous arrest warrants: police

A man wanted in a recent assault in downtown Toronto had previous warrants prior to this incident, police said on Wednesday.

It’s alleged the suspect and the victim got into an argument in the Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard area on Monday.

The pair got into a physical altercation, and the suspect, while armed with a knife, threatened the victim, police said.

The male suspect was identified as 29-year-old Tristan Brugiroux of no fixed address.

He’s wanted on several offences, including assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, choking, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Brugiroux is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build and brown hair. His photo has been released.