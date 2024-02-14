Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Toronto Fire Service truck.
By Michael Ranger

Posted February 14, 2024 5:51 am.

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto.

Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire says firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames on the first floor of the building.

Two people were rescued from an upper unit using a ladder. Two cats were also rescued during the operation.

No injuries have been reported. A TTC shelter bus has been brought in for displaced residents.

The fire is under control but crews remain on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

