Pro-Palestinian groups say Trudeau, Toronto mayor spreading misinformation on protest

Organizers of a demonstration that passed by a Toronto hospital earlier this week say Canada's prime minister and the city's mayor are spreading misinformation about the gathering and vilifying peaceful protesters who were demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 3:31 pm.

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that passed by a Toronto hospital earlier this week are accusing the prime minister and the city’s mayor of spreading misinformation and being unfair to peaceful protesters. 

In a joint written statement, three groups who organized Monday’s march – Jews Say No To Genocide, Palestinian Youth Movement-Toronto and Toronto4Palestine – say the politicians’ suggestion that demonstrators targeted Mount Sinai Hospital in an act of antisemitism is unfounded and inaccurate. 

The groups say the hospital was not targeted and was among several buildings and monuments that protesters passed by on their route, which police were aware of beforehand, and they are demanding the leaders retract their statements. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the demonstration’s stop outside the hospital a “reprehensible” display of antisemitism in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, while Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the gathering “antisemitic,” noting the hospital was founded by the Jewish community.

A video posted online shows a demonstrator scaling scaffolding outside the hospital and waving a Palestinian flag, but a protest marshal says a small handful of demonstrators scaled several high points along the route, not just at the hospital. 

Protest marshal Chelsey Lichtman, a member of Jews Say No To Genocide, says she did not witness any disruption outside the hospital and protesters did not prevent the public from accessing its entrance.

Toronto police say they are investigating incidents that occurred in front of the hospital and along the protest route, and will have an increased presence along the so-called hospital row area, however, they did not say whether the hospital operations were disrupted during the protest.

The prime minister’s office and Chow did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Top Stories

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

20m ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

1h ago

8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover. Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said...

updated

1m ago

