Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here’s when it will arrive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week.

There is a slight chance of flurries on Wednesday, but Thursday will be a different story when a larger system moves in that could impact afternoon and evening travel.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says residents should brace for heavy and wet snow that will kick off around 11 a.m. before wrapping up around 7 p.m. She is calling for 5-7 cm for Toronto and the west end of the GTA, with up to 15 cm possible for areas to the north and east.

“It will quickly accumulate,” says Taylor. “All that snow we didn’t get in January, it’s gonna feel like it’s all coming in one day tomorrow.”

Along with the incoming snow, cooler air takes charge this week this windchill values in the negative teens early Wednesday before a guaranteed high of 0 C in the afternoon.

Thursday will see a high of 1 C as the snow arrives. The daytime high on Friday will be around the freezing mark.

Looking ahead to the Family Day weekend, a slight warmup is in store after a cooler Saturday (high of -4 C), with the daytime high getting back above 0 C on Sunday, with a high of 3 C and mainly sunny skies on the holiday Monday.

“Could get some flurries for the weekend, at least Saturday and Sunday,” says Taylor. “And then warmer on Monday.”

The return to seasonal winter weather follows an unusually warm stretch for the city that saw Toronto break a decades-old temperature record last week.

