Significant snow on the way for Toronto, GTA. Here’s when it will arrive

A person shovels snow from a sidewalk in Toronto
A person shovels snow from a sidewalk in Toronto on Jan. 13, 2023. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 14, 2024 7:03 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 7:11 am.

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week.

There is a slight chance of flurries on Wednesday, but Thursday will be a different story when a larger system moves in that could impact afternoon and evening travel.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says residents should brace for heavy and wet snow that will kick off around 11 a.m. before wrapping up around 7 p.m. She is calling for 5-7 cm for Toronto and the west end of the GTA, with up to 15 cm possible for areas to the north and east.

“It will quickly accumulate,” says Taylor. “All that snow we didn’t get in January, it’s gonna feel like it’s all coming in one day tomorrow.”

Along with the incoming snow, cooler air takes charge this week this windchill values in the negative teens early Wednesday before a guaranteed high of 0 C in the afternoon.

Thursday will see a high of 1 C as the snow arrives. The daytime high on Friday will be around the freezing mark.

Looking ahead to the Family Day weekend, a slight warmup is in store after a cooler Saturday (high of -4 C), with the daytime high getting back above 0 C on Sunday, with a high of 3 C and mainly sunny skies on the holiday Monday.

“Could get some flurries for the weekend, at least Saturday and Sunday,” says Taylor. “And then warmer on Monday.”

The return to seasonal winter weather follows an unusually warm stretch for the city that saw Toronto break a decades-old temperature record last week.

For all your local weather and details on the extended forecasts, visit here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment
Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto. Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Toronto...

2h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

14h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

16m ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

14h ago

Top Stories

Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment
Two people, two cats rescued from fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people and two cats have been rescued from an apartment fire in downtown Toronto. Crews were called to a low-rise apartment on Sherbourne Street north of Carlton shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Toronto...

2h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

14h ago

An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians
An unprecedented look inside the sex lives of Canadians

In today's Big Story Podcast, there's simply never been a Canadian sex survey that's comprehensive, scientific and intimate all at once. For decades we've relied on data from the United States, unscientific...

Big Story Podcast

16m ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

19h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

19h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

19h ago

2:18
We could see some snow later in the week
We could see some snow later in the week

Skiers rejoice - we could finally see some snow in the forecast. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.
More Videos