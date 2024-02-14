Travis Kelce says he shouldn’t have bumped Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 1:06 pm.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl.

Kelce addressed the situation Wednesday on New Heights, his podcast with his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

During the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Kelce out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered. After the play, a fuming Kelce caused Reid to stumble.

The brothers talked through it on the podcast.

“People are all over this, and I mean, I get it,” Travis Kelce said.

“You crossed a line,” Jason Kelce said. “I think we can both agree on that.”

“I can’t get to the point where I’m that fired up that I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was like ‘Oh (expletive)’ in my head,” Travis Kelce said.

“Or even, let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too,” Jason Kelce said. “I think there’s better ways to handle this retrospectively.”

“Yeah. I know,” Travis Kelce said. “I’m a passionate guy. I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career.”

Travis Kelce said he and Reid have discussed it and “chuckled” about it.

