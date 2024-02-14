Trudeau warns Israel of ‘catastrophic’ consequences of pending Rafah offensive

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza SAtrip, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2024 10:02 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 10:16 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be “catastrophic.”

He says in a joint statement with the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand that the impact of an incursion into Rafah would be “devastating” and there is “simply nowhere else for civilians to go.”

The three say Israel should not go down this path and it must listen to its friends and the international community.

“The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas,” the joint statement read.

They are also calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and note an International Court of Justice ruling last month that said Israel must protect civilians and ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance.

“The need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza has never been greater,” the statement goes on to say. “The International Court of Justice has been clear: Israel must ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian assistance and must protect civilians.”

Trudeau and his counterparts say a sustainable ceasefire is necessary and cannot be one-sided, reiterating their condemnation of Hamas for the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the conflict.

“Ultimately, a negotiated political solution is needed to achieve lasting peace and security. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand remain steadfast in their commitment to a two-state solution, including the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.”

The statement follows similar warnings from the United States and United Nation, and marks Canada’s strongest language yet on Israel’s conduct in the region.

Top Stories

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

4h ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

1h ago

1 dead, 11 children among 22 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among 22 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

31m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

54m ago

