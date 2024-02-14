Trudeau warns Israel of ‘catastrophic’ consequences of pending Rafah offensive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be “catastrophic.”

He says in a joint statement with the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand that the impact of an incursion into Rafah would be “devastating” and there is “simply nowhere else for civilians to go.”

The three say Israel should not go down this path and it must listen to its friends and the international community.

“The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas,” the joint statement read.

They are also calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and note an International Court of Justice ruling last month that said Israel must protect civilians and ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance.

“The need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza has never been greater,” the statement goes on to say. “The International Court of Justice has been clear: Israel must ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian assistance and must protect civilians.”

Trudeau and his counterparts say a sustainable ceasefire is necessary and cannot be one-sided, reiterating their condemnation of Hamas for the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the conflict.

“Ultimately, a negotiated political solution is needed to achieve lasting peace and security. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand remain steadfast in their commitment to a two-state solution, including the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.”

The statement follows similar warnings from the United States and United Nation, and marks Canada’s strongest language yet on Israel’s conduct in the region.