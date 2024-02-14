Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea

By The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 3:31 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 3:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military said Wednesday it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea using naval drones, a report that has not been confirmed by Russian forces.

The Caesar Kunikov large landing ship sank near Alupka, a city on the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Wednesday morning update.

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, known by its Ukrainian acronym GUR, said its special operations unit “Group 13” sank the Caesar Kunikov using Magura V5 sea drones on Wednesday.

The Russian military did not immediately comment on the claim, saying only that it downed six Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight.

It is the second time in two weeks that Ukrainian forces have said they sank a Russian vessel in the Black Sea. Last week, GUR published a video that it said showed naval drones assaulting the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets.

The Associated Press

