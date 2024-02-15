2 Greenpeace Canada activists arrested after taking over Chrystia Freeland’s Toronto office

arrest
A Greenpeace Canada activist is led out of Chrystia Freeland's downtown Toronto office in handcuffs. CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 15, 2024 2:47 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 3:00 pm.

Two Greenpeace Canada activists were arrested and charged with trespassing after they were part of a group that staged a sit-in at Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s downtown Toronto office on Thursday.

The activists were demanding climate action and calling for regulatory changes in the 2024 federal budget to prevent Canadian banks from investing in carbon-producing companies.

More than half-a-dozen protestors took part in the sit-in, which including redecorating Freeland’s office with photos from wildfires, floods and other calamities believed to be connected to global warming.

Toronto police eventually arrived and ordered the group to leave or face arrest.

Officers gave them 10 minutes to disperse “peacefully,” telling the group they had “overstayed their welcome.”

Keith Stewart, a spokesperson for Greenpeace Canada, said he had no intention of leaving on his own accord.

“We are not planning to leave, we want to make sure that our message gets through. Historically when you want big changes to happen it involves people taking risks, including being arrested.”

Stewart and another activist were in fact arrested, being led out in handcuffs.

Both were charged with trespassing and released outside of the office.

When asked how the group managed to get into the office, Stewart revealed that a constituent who supports the climate movement arranged a meeting at Freeland’s office, using the guise of the meeting to give them access.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

52m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault
Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious. Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were...

0m ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

52m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault
Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious. Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

15h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

17h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

20h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

20h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

21h ago

More Videos