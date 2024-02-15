2 South African soldiers killed by a mortar explosion in eastern Congo amid unrest

Thousands who are fleeing the ongoing conflict between government forces and M-23 rebels reach the entrance the Democratic Republic of Congo eastern city of Goma Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 4:35 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 4:42 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Two South African soldiers were killed and three injured when a mortar landed in their base in eastern Congo amid increased unrest in the region, the South African armed forces said Thursday.

The South African National Defence Force, which oversees all of the country’s armed forces, said it believed the mortar explosion on Wednesday was a result of “indirect fire” and an investigation was underway to determine who was responsible.

South Africa has sent soldiers to Congo as part of the Southern African Development Community’s mission to fight against armed rebel groups in the east.

South Africa announced this week it would be sending a new contingent of 2,900 soldiers to eastern Congo. It wasn’t immediately clear if those killed and injured were part of that new deployment.

The base that was hit was in the North Kivu province, South African National Defence Force spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said. The injured were taken to a hospital in the city of Goma.

Violence in the conflict-hit region has increased in recent weeks, with many blaming attacks on the M23 rebel group that has been fighting Congolese soldiers in the region for years.

The Congo government says M23 is receiving military support from neighboring Rwanda, which Rwanda denies.

But M23 has indicated in recent statements that it is in the midst of a new advance in eastern Congo, leading to fears the group is again targeting Goma, which it once seized 10 years ago.

More than 1 million people have been displaced by the conflict since November, aid groups say. That adds to the 6.9 million who already fled their homes in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Refugee Council said the recent advance of armed groups toward the key town of Sake, near Goma, “poses an imminent threat to the entire aid system” in eastern Congo.

“The isolation of Goma, home to over 2 million people and hosting hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals who have fled clashes with armed groups, would bring disastrous consequences to the region,” the NRC said.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody
Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody

A woman is injured and another person is in custody after a late night shooting in Midtown Toronto on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue, just east...

28m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

8h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

7h ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody
Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody

A woman is injured and another person is in custody after a late night shooting in Midtown Toronto on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue, just east...

28m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

8h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

7h ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

11h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

11h ago

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

11h ago

3:22
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice

In the midst of a critical family doctor shortage about a thousand Mississauga patients are scrambling to find a new physician. Their doctor can’t take it anymore, she says she spends more time on “unsustainable” admin than on seeing her patients.

12h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

18h ago

More Videos