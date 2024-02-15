Albanese is Australia’s first prime minister to get engaged in office

FILE - Anthony Albanese, right, smiles as his partner Jodie Haydon blows him a kiss while thanking supporters at a Labor Party event in Sydney, Australia, May 22, 2022, following a national election. Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office, revealing Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, that his partner Haydon accepted his marriage proposal on Valentine's Day. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 2:48 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 2:56 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office, revealing Thursday that his partner accepted his marriage proposal on Valentine’s Day.

He and Jodie Haydon, a financial services professional, have been together for three years. Albanese said he proposed on a balcony of his official residence, known as the Lodge, following a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant.

“She said yes,” Albanese posted with a love heart symbol on the X social media platform.

The first-term prime minister said he had planned both the date and place of the proposal and even helped design Haydon’s diamond ring. But he did not know if the wedding would be held before he sets the date for Australia’s next election, sometime between this August and May of next year.

“We’ll now have those discussions between us, which I think people would understand, and sort out those details, but we just want to live in the moment at this point,” Albanese told reporters at a brief news conference on a lawn outside the Lodge.

“It is such a joy to be able to share this news with people and it’s wonderful I found a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with. Last night was a very great occasion here at the Lodge. We couldn’t be more happy,” he added.

Haydon thanked friends, family and strangers for their messages of congratulation. “It’s just been overwhelming, but beautiful,” Haydon said.

Albanese, 60, has an adult son with his first wife. They divorced after a 19-year marriage.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton offered Albanese lighthearted congratulations in Parliament, hinting at their differences over whether King Charles III should remain Australia’s head of state.

Dutton wants the British monarch to remain Australia’s monarch. Albanese wants Australia to become a republic with an Australian head of state.

“We look forward to our version of the royal wedding some time in the near future,” Dutton said, prompting laughter from his colleagues.

“I’ll be there, throwing roses out in front of you, prime minister. Whatever it takes to get an invite to the gala wedding,” Dutton added.

Albanese is only the second prime minister to live with a common law partner at the Lodge. Julia Gillard led the government from 2010 until 2013, and the unusual status of her partner reportedly delayed Indonesia issuing him a visa when she made an official visit to the country in 2011.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

4h ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

5h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

4h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

8h ago

