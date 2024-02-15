Angela Chao, shipping business CEO and Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, dies in Texas

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 6:12 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Angela Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has died in a car accident, her family says.

Chao, 50, died Sunday in Texas, according to a family statement that did not provide any additional details about what happened. The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed that it was investigating an incident on private property that involved Chao, but it would not provide any additional information.

Chao was the chair and CEO of her family’s shipping business, the Foremost Group, and the president of her father’s philanthropic organization, the Foremost Foundation. She lived in Austin, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Blanco County.

Chao was the youngest of six sisters to immigrant parents who moved to the U.S. from China in the late 1950s. Her eldest sibling, Elaine Chao, is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and served as transportation secretary under President Donald Trump and labor secretary under President George W. Bush.

“Angela’s name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity,” her father, James S.C. Chao, said in the family statement. “Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community.”

Her father was named chairman of Foremost Group following her death. Michael Lee, a former president, was named president.

Chao is survived by her husband, father and four sisters.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

4m ago

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

14m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto's largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won't say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

