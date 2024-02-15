Blair announces more than $273M in air defence, drone equipment for Latvia mission

National Defence Minister Bill Blair speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 4:12 am.

BRUSSELS — The federal government is spending more than $273 million to acquire new military equipment for NATO’s Canada-led battle group in Latvia. 

That includes $227.5 million for a short-range air defence system from Saab Canada Inc., intended to defend against fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and drones, and another $46 million for counter-drone equipment. 

Defence Minister Bill Blair says it’s the first time that the Canadian Armed Forces will have an air defence capability since 2012.

He says the equipment is being acquired on an “urgent basis” and is expected to be delivered later this year.

Blair made the announcement in Brussels, where he is attending a meeting of NATO defence ministers — and where he’s signalling Canada’s steadfast support for the military alliance.

Ministers are meeting days after former and would-be future U.S. president Donald Trump said he would encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member that shirks its defence spending targets.

Canada is well short of the NATO prescription for two per cent of GDP to be spent on defence.

“I’ve lived next door to the United States for a long time. I tend to mostly ignore some of the political rhetoric that takes place during their elections,” Blair said at the summit Wednesday when asked about Trump’s comments. 

“We cannot be distracted from the importance of our collective responsibility to national security and national defence of our countries and of our alliances.”

Canada should, in turn, judge the U.S. solely on the basis of its “long history and track record of being there for global peace,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said earlier this week that NATO is “more united than ever” and that Blair’s trip would ensure Canada will “continue to have a strong voice at the table.”

Canada currently has about 1,000 troops on the ground in Latvia and it expects to ramp up that number to 2,200 persistently deployed military members by 2026. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

5h ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

7h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

6h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

10h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

5h ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

7h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

6h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

9h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

10h ago

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

10h ago

3:22
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice

In the midst of a critical family doctor shortage about a thousand Mississauga patients are scrambling to find a new physician. Their doctor can’t take it anymore, she says she spends more time on “unsustainable” admin than on seeing her patients.

10h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

17h ago

More Videos