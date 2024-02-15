Brazilian police charge ex-President Bolsonaro’s youngest son with alleged fraud

By Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024

Last Updated February 15, 2024 8:56 pm.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police said Thursday they have charged the youngest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro with alleged fraud, adding to the legal pressure on the family of the far-right leader who is himself facing several investigations.

Police in Brazil’s Federal District region, which includes the capital city of Brasilia, said in a statement that Jair Renan Bolsonaro and a friend of his are suspects of fraudulent misrepresentation, use of false documents and money laundering in connection with a bank loan request.

Police declined to give further details, because the investigation remains sealed until local prosecutors decide whether they will move on with the probe or not.

Last year, Brazilian media reported Jair Renan and a friend were under investigation for allegedly inflating revenues of one of his companies so they could get a bank loan.

Jair Renan has denied any wrongdoing since police seized some of his documents and electronic devices in August 2023.

Brazilian police earlier this month searched the homes and offices of top aides of the former president and seized his passport as part of an investigation alleging they plotted a coup to remove his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, one week after his inauguration on Jan. 8, 2023.

Court documents show that the alleged plot involved having Bolsonaro sign a decree in the event that he lost the 2022 election to declare that the vote was fraudulent, to justify a possible military intervention and convene new elections. Bolsonaro never issued the decree to set the final stage of the alleged plan.

Rio de Janeiro City councillor Carlos Bolsonaro, congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro and Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro — all sons of the former president — are also under investigation in different cases.

The former president, who is barred from running for office again until 2030 after an electoral court ruling against him, has called on supporters to demonstrate in his favor on Feb. 25 in one of Sao Paulo’s key arteries.

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

1h ago

Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

2h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

14m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

4h ago

