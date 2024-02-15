Britain and Poland appeal to US Congress to approve vital Ukraine aid package

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 7:01 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 7:12 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The foreign ministers of Britain and Poland appealed on Thursday to the U.S. Congress and personally to speaker to take the “epoch-making” decision and approve the $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Britain’s David Cameron and Poland’s Radek Sikorski stressed that approving aid for Ukraine as it fights a war against Russia’s aggression is a matter of U.S. credibility among its allies in NATO and the world.

“This is our joint appeal to the U.S. House of Representatives and personally to Speaker Mike Johnson to submit the Ukraine aid package to a vote,” Sikorski told a news conference after talks with Cameron, stressing they are appealing for an approval of the package.

He called it a “epoch-making decision” that will have influence on U.S. credibility around the globe.

Cameron said aiding Ukraine was the “challenge of our generation” while the main question was “do we have the political will to match it?”

“We must not let (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin think he can out-wait us or last us out, and that’s why this vote in Congress is so crucial,” Cameron said.

The urgently-needed package has been held up by infighting in the Congress. It was recently approved by the Senate but faces a deep uncertainty in the House of Representatives. Hard-line Republicans in the House, who are aligned with former President Donald Trump — the party’s front-runner for presidential nomination, and a critic of support for Ukraine — oppose the legislation.

Johnson has cast new doubt on the package and made clear that it could be weeks or months before Congress sends the legislation for President Joe Biden’s approval.

