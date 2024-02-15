CP NewsAlert: Police says several people hurt in armed assault west of Montreal
Posted February 15, 2024 1:25 pm.
Last Updated February 15, 2024 1:26 pm.
VAUDREUIL-DORION, Que. — Quebec provincial police say several people have been injured in an armed assault in Vaudreuil-Dorion, an off-island suburb west of Montreal.
Police say in a statement that a suspect is in custody.
They were called to the scene at about 11:50 a.m. for an alleged assault inside an apartment building involving multiple victims.
Police say they will provide details later on the number of victims.
There was no immediate update on the condition of those involved.
Police say the operation is still ongoing at the building on Émile-Bouchard Street.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
<!– Photo: 20240215130220-65ce56b85cffabffd40c72c2jpeg.jpg, Caption:
–>