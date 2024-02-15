Crown asks New Brunswick judge to stay charges against Indigenous lobster fisherman

Extreme Weather Centre: Snowy afternoon makes for difficult commute home

Indigenous fisherman Cody Caplin is shown on a boat in Chaleur Bay, N.B., in an Oct.13, 2023 handout photo.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 3:42 pm.

CAMPBELLTON, N.B. — A judge in northern New Brunswick has granted a stay of proceedings in the trial of an Indigenous lobster fisherman who launched a constitutional challenge aimed at asserting Indigenous and treaty rights.

Cody Caplin, a member of the Eel River Bar First Nation, was fishing for lobster in the Bay of Chaleur in September 2018 when he was arrested by federal fisheries officers and later charged with 10 offences, including trapping lobster out of season.

As his trial in Campbellton, N.B., was starting in November of last year, Caplin cited the Peace and Friendship Treaties signed by the Mi’kmaq and the British Crown in the 1700s, which recognize the Indigenous right to hunt and fish for personal subsistence.

The case was adjourned until Thursday, when a Crown prosecutor told the judge that the federal attorney general had ordered a stay of proceedings because the Crown lawyer handling the case was ill, which had caused too many delays.

Judge Donald LeBlanc granted the stay, saying federal Attorney General Arif Virani has the right to reopen the case within a year, but LeBlanc said he understood from the Crown that is unlikely to happen.

The Caplin case is similar to others in the Maritimes. The Fisheries Department confirmed in October that 54 Mi’kmaq harvesters were facing fisheries-related charges in Nova Scotia

At the time, about half of them said they were planning their own constitutional challenges, though several have since given up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

updated

7m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

3m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget
Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

4h ago

