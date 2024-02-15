Dax Dasilva returns to Lightspeed as interim CEO, JP Chauvet steps down

MONTREAL — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says founder Dax Dasilva is returning to the company as interim chief executive.

He replaces JP Chauvet, who the Montreal-based tech business says is stepping down immediately.

Chauvet took the helm of Lightspeed in February 2022, when Dasilva became executive chairman.

Much of Chauvet’s tenure was spent integrating a wave of businesses Lightspeed acquired and working toward achieving profitability.

In addition to Dasilva returning, Lightspeed says chief product and technology officer Ryan Tabone will leave the company in April. John Shapiro, the company’s senior vice-president of retail technology, is being promoted to replace him.

The company also says lead independent director Patrick Pichette will become the interim chair of Lightspeed’s board of directors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

