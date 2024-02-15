Despite council support, VCH no longer considering contentious drug consumption site

Supplies are shown at a safe injection site in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 4:12 am.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it is no longer considering a stand-alone supervised consumption in Richmond, British Columbia.

The decision was announced late Wednesday in a statement from VCH, which said that, based on the latest Public Health data, such a facility would not be the most appropriate service for those at risk of overdose in the community.

It noted that the Richmond Local Health Area is reporting a comparatively low rate of drug toxicity deaths, adding that those numbers are slowly coming down.

The media release went on to suggest that stand-alone sites work best in communities where there is a significant concentration of people at-risk, since people will not travel far for these services.

The change in plans also comes days after the matter was discussed at Richmond City Hall. Following two days of heated debate, council voted 7-2 in favour of exploring the possibility of establishing such a site for people with addictions in the city.

VCH says it will continue to work with the city to bolster other overdose prevention services, to keep people safe and to continue expanding access to addiction treatment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

