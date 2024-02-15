Driver who injured 9 in a California sidewalk crash guilty of hit-and-run but not DUI

February 15, 2024

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A driver who plowed into a crowd on a Southern California sidewalk in 2019, injuring nine people, was convicted Thursday of hit-and-run crimes, but jurors deadlocked on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

A mistrial was declared over the DUI charge in the trial of 27-year-old Christopher Solis, the Orange County Register reported. Solis said he was relieved by the mistrial decision, the paper reported.

“I have a wife. I have a kid. I was scared,” he said, adding: “This whole thing has been emotional. I think about the victims every day.”

The Anaheim man was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma in February 2019 when the pickup truck jumped a curb in Fullerton, struck people and then crashed into a palm tree. Bars had just let out and there were hundreds of people on the sidewalks, the Register said.

Several victims were trapped under the truck until bystanders lifted the pickup and pulled them free. Some were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Solis was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Authorities said he had marijuana and another drug in his system. But the defense argued the crash was an accident.

Defense attorney Alan Spears said Solis was trying to escape from some people who were chasing him and tried to go around some illegally parked vehicles when one hit his truck, causing Solis to lose control and veer onto the sidewalk, the Register reported.

Jurors convicted him of hit-and-run causing injuries, hit-and-run causing property damage and being in possession of a drug.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately indicate whether it would retry Solis on the DUI charge.

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

1h ago

Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

2h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

12m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto's largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won't say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

4h ago

Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

3h ago

1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

21h ago

Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

23h ago

How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto's budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.
