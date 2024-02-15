Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

East Gwillimbury home invasion
York Regional Police (YRP) are looking for several male suspects who allegedly broke into a home in East Gwillimbury on Feb. 14, 2024. Photo: YRP

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 15, 2024 7:56 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 8:00 am.

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region.

Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury around midnight on Wednesday for reports of a home invasion.

Investigators say a resident reported that several armed male suspects broke into their house. One of the suspects allegedly pistol-whipped a resident and demanded cash from them.

A video released by York Regional Police show armed and masked suspects dressed in black running through the home as two residents appear to take cover on the ground.

The suspects grabbed various valuable items in the home and then fled in a light-coloured vehicle, according to police.

A male victim suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects described as males who were last seen wearing masks, dark clothing and hoodies.

Anyone with security or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident are being asked to contact investigators.

