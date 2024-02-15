France and Ukraine to sign a security agreement in Paris in the presence of President Zelenskyy

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee palace in Paris, May 14, 2023. French President Emmanuel will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday Feb.16, 2024 in Paris as part of a trip to Germany and France, the French presidency said in a statement. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Paris as part of a trip that will also go through Germany, the French presidency said in a statement.

It did not release specific details about the agreement, to be signed at the Elysee presidential palace.

Macron said earlier this year that France was negotiating a bilateral deal on the model the one Ukraine recently agreed with the United Kingdom, which covers 10 years.

This will be the third visit by Zelenskyy to Paris since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, following those in February and May 2023, the statement said.

The French presidency said the visit will be an opportunity for Macron “to reaffirm France’s determination to continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, over the long term and with all its partners.”

Both leaders will discuss the situation on the front line, Ukraine’s military, economic and humanitarian needs, as well as negotiations on the country’s efforts to join the European Union, which France fully supports, the statement said.

Ukraine’s presidential office on Thursday said Zelenskyy will visit Germany, where he will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and France on Friday.

He will also participate the next day to the Munich Security Conference and will hold bilateral meetings on its sideline, including with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

