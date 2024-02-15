German chancellor welcomes Microsoft’s 3.2 billion euro AI investment in Germany

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Vice Chair and President of Microsoft Corporation Brad Smith shake hands in Berlin, `Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, after a press conference held by Microsoft Deutschland GmbH on the company's investments in the AI sector in Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed an announcement by Microsoft on Thursday that it would invest more than 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in Germany over the next two years to massively expand its data center capacities for applications in the field of artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 7:13 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 7:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed an announcement Thursday by Microsoft that it would invest almost 3.3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in Germany over the next two years to massively expand its data center capacities for applications in the field of artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

“This is a really good commitment to progress, to growth, to modernity and to global openness as the basis for these opportunities,” he said, adding it was also linked to the “fact that Germany remains very determined to be an open economy.”

“Not only are we probably the most successful export economy in the world in terms of the size of our country, but we are also a country that trades with the whole world, that invests everywhere, but also invests in our own country,” he said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith made the announcement in Berlin during a presentation with Scholz. The largest single investment in Microsoft’s 40-year history in Germany also includes an AI training program that aims to reach up to 1.2 million people, German news agency dpa reported.

Microsoft is looking to be close to major customers, such as the pharmaceutical company Bayer AG and energy company RWE, in order to keep data latency between data centers and applications as low as possible. The central German state of Hesse will also benefit from Microsoft’s investments.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment
Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a late night shooting inside a Midtown Toronto apartment on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Brownlow Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, just...

5m ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1m ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

8h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

9h ago

Top Stories

Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment
Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a late night shooting inside a Midtown Toronto apartment on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Brownlow Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, just...

5m ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1m ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

8h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

12h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

13h ago

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

13h ago

3:22
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice

In the midst of a critical family doctor shortage about a thousand Mississauga patients are scrambling to find a new physician. Their doctor can’t take it anymore, she says she spends more time on “unsustainable” admin than on seeing her patients.

13h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

20h ago

More Videos