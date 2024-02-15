Indiana Supreme Court issues ruling in John Rust Senate bid

Plaintiff John Rust speaks with reporters following oral arguments before the Indiana Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. GOP Senate candidate, John Rust, who is suing to appear on the primary ballot. A trial judge ruled in December that a state law that stipulates candidates must vote in two primary elections with their party is unconstitutional. The state appealed the ruling. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 5:44 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a lower court ruling that would have allowed a man to run for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats as a Republican, even though the state GOP doesn’t back his candidacy.

A Marion Superior Court ruling in Indianapolis in favor of egg farmer John Rust had temporarily blocked a law that prevented him from getting onto the Republican primary ballot, but the stay issued Thursday put that ruling on hold and allows members of the public to challenge Rust’s candidacy. It came one day before the deadline for such challenges.

Rust is seeking to run against U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun.

Rust issued a statement saying, “I’ve been fighting the establishment since day one. I will never stop fighting. All options are on the table, including relief from the US Supreme Court.”

Michelle Harter, Rust’s attorney, told The Indianapolis Star she interpreted the stay to mean the state’s highest court likely will rule against Rust in the end.

“I am amazed and disappointed at the stay,” Harter said. “It also means more and historic voter disenfranchisement.”

Harter and a spokesperson for Banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A state law says a candidate’s past two primary ballots must be cast with their affiliated party or a county party chair must approve the candidacy, but Rust challenged the statute and the Marion County court ruled in his favor, granting a temporary injunction allowing him to run in the May primary as a Republican.

Rust, the former chair of the egg supplier Rose Acre Farms, is vying to replace Sen. Mike Braun, who is vacating the seat to run for governor.

Rust voted as a Republican in the 2016 primary but as a Democrat in 2012. He said he didn’t vote in the 2020 Republican primary due to the pandemic and the lack of competitive Republican races in Jackson County, and that his votes for Democrats were for people he personally knew.

The county’s Republican Party chair said in a July meeting with Rust that she would not certify him, according to the lawsuit. Rust has said she later cited his primary voting record.

Rust filed a lawsuit in September against Secretary of State Diego Morales, the Indiana Election Commission and Jackson County Republican Party Chair Amanda Lowery challenging the law. Rust officially filed with the office Feb. 5 to run as a Republican, according to state records.

Should he prevail in his quest to get on the primary ballot, Rust faces an uphill challenge for the nomination. The state GOP and former President Donald Trump have endorsed Banks in the Senate race. According to campaign finance records, Rust has mainly bankrolled his campaign, giving it $2.5 million last year.

Banks ended the year with more than $3 million in cash on hand, according to records.

The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

7m ago

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

17m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

7m ago

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

17m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

3h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

18h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

20h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

23h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

23h ago

More Videos