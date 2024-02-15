Lawmakers slam decision by city in southern Norway to only take in Ukrainian refugees and not others

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 6:32 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 6:42 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Lawmakers in Norway have slammed a decision this week by the local council in a southern city to only take in Ukrainian refugees and not others, claiming they will be easier to integrate in the society.

The government and the opposition have also said they consider the decision by the council in Drammen to be in violation of Norwegian laws. Up to a third of the population of Drammen are immigrant or have an immigrant background.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who heads a center-left government, condemned Tuesday’s decision by Drammen and said that Norway’s 357 municipalities cannot decide for themselves which refugees they accept — only how many they can take in.

Such a decision is “not legal,” said Gahr Støre.

The local county governor’s office has asked the municipality’s head to explain Drammen’s statement by Feb. 28 after which a final decision will be made.

On Tuesday evening, the right-leaning local municipal council in Drammen, southwest of the capital of Oslo, decided in a 29-28 vote to only accept Ukrainian refugees.

“We are fully aware that we are challenging current practice and we are testing some limits for what we as municipal politicians have the opportunity to influence,” the statement from the council said, according to the Norwegian newspaper VG wrote.

Simon Nordanger, from the opposition Center party, reported the decision to police on Wednesday, alleging it violates the law and the constitution.

“How can you treat people and open up to sorting people that way,” Nordanger told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

On the Drammen council’s Facebook page, some of the comments called the decision racist.

Figures provided by the city said there were some 103,000 inhabitants in Drammen municipality in 2023. Of those, nearly a third — roughly 31,000 — are either immigrants or are Norwegian-born citizens of immigrant parents.

The agency Norway Statistics said they are mainly Poles, Lithuanians, Iraqis, Pakistanis and Somalis. The Scandinavian country of 5.5 million people has since 2022 given shelter to 70,800 Ukrainians, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration.

In 2023, there were 877,227 migrants in Norway, mainly from Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Somalia and Germany, according to official statistics.

NATO-member Norway has supported Ukraine, sending F-16 fighter jets for its defense against the Russian invasion. Last February, the oil-rich Scandinavian country announced it was donating 75 billion kroner ($7 billion) to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package, making Norway one of the world’s biggest donors to Ukraine.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment
Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a late night shooting inside a Midtown Toronto apartment on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Brownlow Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, just...

7m ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3m ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

8h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

9h ago

Top Stories

Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment
Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a late night shooting inside a Midtown Toronto apartment on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Brownlow Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, just...

7m ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3m ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

8h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

12h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

13h ago

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

13h ago

3:22
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice

In the midst of a critical family doctor shortage about a thousand Mississauga patients are scrambling to find a new physician. Their doctor can’t take it anymore, she says she spends more time on “unsustainable” admin than on seeing her patients.

13h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

20h ago

More Videos