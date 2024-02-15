Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

South Riverdale Community Centre.
Exterior view of South Riverdale Community Centre. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 15, 2024 11:22 pm.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised injection site.

The lawsuit was prompted by residents who grew increasingly concerned after the death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat. The 44-year-old mother of two was walking in the area of Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on July 7, 2023, when she was struck by a bullet and killed during a gunfight.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting, including a woman who worked as a health worker at the community centre. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old, however, investigators believe he has fled the country and could be in Somalia.

The plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice include a nearby resident and business. CityNews spoke with a resident who lives across from the centre who says gun violence has been an ongoing issue in the area.

“It could have been a child that was shot that day,” said Derek Finkle. “We’re talking about drug dealers, some of whom carry guns, some of whom carry knives. These weren’t the first reports of guns and knives and weapons in South Riverdale on the day Karolina was shot, there were other incidents involving weapons in the weeks and months leading up to that.”

In a statement, the community centre says it can’t comment on the matter while it’s before the courts but that it remains focused on public health and safety.

The fatal shooting is just one of the many incidents cited in the lawsuit. Residents in the community say they’ve also experienced public and private nuisances including disorderly conduct and discarded needles along with human waste.

Files from Caryn Ceolin were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

52m ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

1h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

3h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

7h ago

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

52m ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

1h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

3h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

6h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

10h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos