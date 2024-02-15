Extreme Weather Centre: Snowy afternoon makes for difficult commute home

Man charged in child porn case hid cameras in washrooms at Toronto coffee shops: police

William Jeon
The accused, identified as 29-year-old William Jeon of Toronto, was arrested in September 2023 after authorities determined he was allegedly in possession of child porn. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 15, 2024 4:31 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 4:33 pm.

A man facing charges in an ongoing child pornography investigation allegedly placed hidden cameras inside washrooms at various coffee shops in Toronto, police said.

The accused, identified as 29-year-old William Jeon of Toronto, was arrested in September 2023 after authorities determined he was in possession of child porn.

In an update from investigators on Thursday, police said that between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 21, 2023, the accused was employed at coffee shops in the Cumberland Street and Bay Street and the Bay Street and Richmond Street West areas.

It’s alleged that he placed cameras in the washrooms of the coffee shops and they were used to discreetly record people.

Jeon was arrested on Wednesday and faces additional charges, including five counts of voyeurism, making child porn and possessing child porn. He was expected to appear in court that same day.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes that parents and caregivers are the frontline when it comes to protecting children on the internet and electronic devices,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant in your efforts — the safety tips outlined below are recommended for children of any age.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

updated

4m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

1m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget
Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

4h ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

updated

4m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

1m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget
Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

17h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

18h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

21h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

22h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

22h ago

More Videos