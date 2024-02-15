Man charged in child porn case hid cameras in washrooms at Toronto coffee shops: police

A man facing charges in an ongoing child pornography investigation allegedly placed hidden cameras inside washrooms at various coffee shops in Toronto, police said.

The accused, identified as 29-year-old William Jeon of Toronto, was arrested in September 2023 after authorities determined he was in possession of child porn.

In an update from investigators on Thursday, police said that between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 21, 2023, the accused was employed at coffee shops in the Cumberland Street and Bay Street and the Bay Street and Richmond Street West areas.

It’s alleged that he placed cameras in the washrooms of the coffee shops and they were used to discreetly record people.

Jeon was arrested on Wednesday and faces additional charges, including five counts of voyeurism, making child porn and possessing child porn. He was expected to appear in court that same day.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes that parents and caregivers are the frontline when it comes to protecting children on the internet and electronic devices,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant in your efforts — the safety tips outlined below are recommended for children of any age.”