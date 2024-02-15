Man charged with setting fires at predominantly Black church in Rhode Island

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 6:22 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 6:26 pm.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was arrested Thursday and charged with using gasoline to set several fires around the exterior of a predominantly Black church in North Providence early Sunday morning.

Kevin Colantonio, 35, of North Providence, was charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion a building or other real property, according to Zachary Cunha, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island.

Colantonio set several fires around the exterior of the Shiloh Gospel Temple early Feb. 11, according to prosecutors, who said police and firefighters arrived at the church at 12:12 a.m. for reports of an individual trying to set fires.

The building was vacant at the time, and the fires were quickly extinguished by members of the North Providence Police and Fire departments, investigators said. The fires caused significant property damage, officials said.

“Had they not acted as swiftly and as surely as they did, there is every indication that the damage to this house of worship would have been catastrophic,” Cunha said at an afternoon press conference.

No injuries were reported.

Most of the Pentecostal congregation, which has been established for about 35 years, is Black and African American, according to investigators.

It was not immediately clear if Colantonio had a lawyer. A phone listing for Colantonio could not be found in North Providence.

Cunha said a search of Colantonio’s home turned up notebooks and writings that included phrases like “burn churches down to the ground,” “hunt them down,” and “gun everyone down who isn’t white.”

He said additional charges could still be filed and that Colantonio will remain in custody.

Colantonio was arrested without incident according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, North Providence Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The United States Attorney’s Office sought a criminal complaint late Wednesday, based on what prosecutors described as an ongoing, multi-agency investigation that has included a review of videos, witness interviews, and physical evidence.

That included evidence that Colantonio purchased gasoline and a lighter at a nearby gas station shortly before the fires.

The probe into the fires is continuing, investigators said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

11m ago

Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

31m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

2h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

7h ago

Top Stories

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

11m ago

Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

31m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

2h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

2h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

20h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

21h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.
More Videos