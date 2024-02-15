Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Posted February 15, 2024 7:23 pm.
A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the west end.
Police were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for reports a truck had crashed into a garage.
Police say the stand-alone garage collapsed onto the truck and the driver, trapping him.
The man was extricated and taken to a nearby trauma centre. The severity of his injuries was not revealed.