Man critically injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the west end.

Police were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for reports a truck had crashed into a garage.

Police say the stand-alone garage collapsed onto the truck and the driver, trapping him.

The man was extricated and taken to a nearby trauma centre. The severity of his injuries was not revealed.