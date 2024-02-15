Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 15, 2024 6:15 pm.

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening.

Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A female in her 20s has been arrested. She also suffered minor injuries, although it’s not clear how she was hurt.

A second suspect, a 21-year-old man, is at large.

He’s described as five foot eleven, wearing all-black clothing.

Trains are not stopping at Wilson Station due to the investigation.

More to come

