Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Posted February 15, 2024 6:15 pm.
Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening.
Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A female in her 20s has been arrested. She also suffered minor injuries, although it’s not clear how she was hurt.
A second suspect, a 21-year-old man, is at large.
He’s described as five foot eleven, wearing all-black clothing.
Trains are not stopping at Wilson Station due to the investigation.
More to come