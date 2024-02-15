Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

Toronto City Council chambers on Feb. 14, 2024 as they pass the Toronto 2024 budget.
Toronto City Council chambers on Feb. 14, 2024 as they pass the Toronto 2024 budget. CITYNEWS

By Mark McAllister and Meredith Bond

Posted February 15, 2024 3:05 pm.

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services.

In a one-on-one interview with CityNews, Chow said she is feeling excellent about the $17 billion budget, saying the 9.5 per cent tax increase means the city are finally paying the way after inheriting a $1.8 billion deficit. She said it means a better city for residents and puts services and programs to get “back on track” but with no specific timelines.

“You’re getting better public services. Better TTC services, potholes getting filled, community centres, and all of the aging infrastructure will get renewed somewhat. We still need more but building affordable housing …protecting tenants, which is what we’re doing. And all the emergency services,” shared Chow.

As for how it will impact the pockets of Torontonians, “It’s about 80 cents more per day on average for homeowners and for half of Toronto renters, there will be no impact because we lower the multi residential rate to 3.5 per cent. And for those who can’t afford to pay there’s a tax cancellation program and a tax deferral program to support people.”

The tax cancellation program allows property owners to apply for a cancellation, reduction or refund of property taxes if your property has changed during the year, including a change in a property class, property damaged by fire, demolition or otherwise, or a building undergoing repairs or renovations.

A record number of people applied for the program last year, but Chow said they are unsure how many applications they will get for the program this year. “We welcome people to call 311 to get the information to see whether they qualify,” said Chow. 

She said residents should already start seeing the impact.

“If you notice a streetcar on King Street is three times faster now because we have these traffic agents directing traffic so no more intersection blockers,” said Chow. “The police chief is going to come up with a multi-year staffing plan to lower response times and get officers on the street. So lots of different ways to measure how we’re doing it and what are the goals and then how fast are we meeting those goals?”

Among the most contentious items in the budget was how much money police asked for, and ultimately received, after weeks of debate and public pressure. The increase to the police budget came with an expectation of accountability — notably, proof that the 22-minute response times for emergency 911 calls are brought down.

When asked whether she was fearful that she had lost some supporters over the police budget, Chow said the reason it took so long to make the decision was because she didn’t want to cut any services.

“All those programs that we’re talking about. We want to have a drop in for homeless people, warming centres, respite centers, and more shelters. Because if it’s going to snow, they need a place to shelter,” said Chow. “So I didn’t want to cut these programs so when the federal and provincial government said yes, we will provide some support I thought ‘Ah-ha! We now have the funds to support police’.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

54m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault
Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious. Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were...

2m ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

54m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault
Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious. Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

15h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

17h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

20h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

20h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

21h ago

More Videos