Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody

Midtown Toronto shooting
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Midtown Toronto on Feb. 14, 2024 that left one person injured. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 15, 2024 5:35 am.

A woman is injured and another person is in custody after a late night shooting in Midtown Toronto on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue, just east of Mount Pleasant Road, around 11:30 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.

Officers found a victim outside on the street with a gunshot wound. Police tell CityNews the shooting happened inside a ninth floor apartment in the area and the victim was able to get out of the building and call 911.

She was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and a gun was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Carl Hanstke

