Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody
Posted February 15, 2024 5:35 am.
A woman is injured and another person is in custody after a late night shooting in Midtown Toronto on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue, just east of Mount Pleasant Road, around 11:30 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.
Officers found a victim outside on the street with a gunshot wound. Police tell CityNews the shooting happened inside a ninth floor apartment in the area and the victim was able to get out of the building and call 911.
She was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested at the scene and a gun was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from Carl Hanstke