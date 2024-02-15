Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,222.69, up 333.29 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $45.81 on 13.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up $2.68, or 8.74 per cent, to $33.35 on 12.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.88, or 4.40 per cent, to $44.58 on 9.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down one cent, or 0.21 per cent, to $4.69 on 9.5 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 10 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $41.45 on 8.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.54, or 7.01 per cent, to $23.51 on 7.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15,2024.

The Canadian Press