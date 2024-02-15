Extreme Weather Centre: Snowy afternoon makes for difficult commute home

NDP, labour groups want new parents to be able to access EI if they lose their job

Daniel Blaikie speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. New Democrats and labour leaders are calling on the federal government to bring changes to the employment insurance program so Canadians who take parental leave can still access unemployment benefits if they are out of work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 3:22 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 4:42 pm.

OTTAWA — New Democrats and labour leaders are calling on Ottawa to change the employment insurance program so Canadians who take parental leave can still access unemployment benefits if they are out of work.

Under current rules, a worker who pays into the system has to work a specific number of hours to qualify for benefits, and must do so for each new claim they make.

That means a new parent who has lost their job after taking parental leave has to work the necessary hours anew to get their regular benefits. 

NDP MP Daniel Blaikie and labour leaders held a news conference this morning and called the current system discriminatory, particularly against new mothers. 

“If a new parent loses their job after their maternity leave, or in the lead up to their maternity leave, or if they’re laid off while they’re on a maternity or parental leave, it means that they can’t access income assistance,” Blaikie said. 

“That puts a lot of financial strain on new families in addition to all of the workload that comes with being new parents.”

Blaikie, who wrote to Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault on the matter, also blasted the government for appealing a decision from a federal tribunal that found employment insurance rules discriminated against new mothers.

In January 2022, the Social Security Tribunal ruled that sections of the Employment Insurance Act violated women’s constitutional rights to equality under the law, saying the government hadn’t shown that Charter violations were “justified in a fair and democratic society.”

The case was brought by six women who lost their jobs either during or right after parental leave and had their EI claims rejected because they hadn’t worked the minimum number of hours needed to qualify for benefits.

Boissonnault responded to Blaikie’s letter in a statement, saying that the government has been “active” in modernizing the EI system.

“As this issue is currently before the court, we cannot comment on specifics at this moment,” Boissonnault said. 

The Liberal government pledged to reform the employment insurance program during the last election, but it pushed off that promise amid a weakening economy.

It has instead introduced small tweaks to the program, while remaining mum on its promise to overhaul a system that’s widely considered to be outdated. 

In 2022, former employment minister Carla Qualtrough indicated the Liberals wanted to bring in a fix for new parents so that they can still access regular benefits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024. 

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

updated

3m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

2h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget
Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

4h ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto braces for messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

updated

3m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

2h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget
Mayor Olivia Chow offers no timeline for improvements after approved Toronto budget

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

17h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

18h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

21h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

22h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

22h ago

More Videos