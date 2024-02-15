Nfld, Nova Scotia still under winter storm warnings with high winds and heavy snow

Hazardous winter conditions are continuing along much of Newfoundland’s eastern coastline.

Environment Canada’s winter storm warnings remain in effect from the Burin Peninsula in the south to Notre Dame Bay in the north.

The forecasts call for blizzard-like conditions, with up to 60 centimetres of snow and wind gusts topping out along the coastal areas at 110 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, similar warnings and conditions are hitting the northern tip of Nova Scotia.

Although the ferocity is not expected to be the same as in Newfoundland, snow or snow squalls will likely continue across Cape Breton Island until later in the day.

Less than two weeks ago, that same region was hammered and many residents are still digging out from the more than 1.5 metres of snow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press