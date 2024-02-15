Nickelback sets two-night theatrical premiere of ‘Hate to Love’ documentary

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs alongside Ryan Peake as the band performs during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The feature-length documentary "Hate to Love: Nickelback" is headed to cinemas worldwide for a two-night run on March 27 and 30.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 11:26 am.

TORONTO — Nickelback is going to the movies.

Canada’slove ’em or hate ’em rockers say they’re bringing their feature-length documentary to cinemas worldwide for a two-night run on March 27 and 30.

“Hate to Love: Nickelback” explores the formation and success of the Hanna, Alta., band whose massive 2000s hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” and “Far Away” helped make them one of the most successful rock acts of all time.

That incredible popularity eventually made them targets of internet memes that arguably solidified their prominence in the pop culture canon.

Rock documentarian Leigh Brooks touches on Nickelback’s divisive reputation as well as their enthusiastic fan base in his film, which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Distributor Trafalgar Releasing says the documentary will play in more than 1,350 locations across 30 countries with tickets going on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through NickelbackFilm.com.

In a statement, last year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees said it has been “a long road to get this project across the finish line.”

“We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise,” the band added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

