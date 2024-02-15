Extreme Weather Centre: Snowy afternoon makes for difficult commute home

Ontario reaches tentative deal with French-language school teachers: Lecce

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaking at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaking at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 15, 2024 4:15 pm.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says the province has reached a tentative agreement with the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), which represents about 8,200 elementary and secondary teachers at French-language school boards across the province.

“Our singular focus has always been to keep students learning in class without the disruption of a strike,” Lecce said in a release Thursday.

The Ministry of Education said the deal provides stability for families across the province and ensures there will be no province-wide job actions or strikes in all elementary and secondary schools in the 12 publicly funded French-language school boards for the next three years.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association remains without a deal.

“There is no justification for further delay,” the Ministry’s release states. “We are urging the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association to put students first and sign a deal that ensures all Ontario families benefit from three years of peace, stability, and a renewed focus on academic achievement.”

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) have previously reached new deals with the province.

The unions announced last week that an arbitrator awarded them an additional 2.75 per cent for the third year of their deal — on top of the one per cent raises each year that were part of the previous contract under Bill 124.

