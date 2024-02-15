Pennsylvania courts say it didn’t a pay ransom in cyberattack, and attackers never sent a demand

FILE - The exterior of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023. A weekend cyberattack on the website of Pennsylvania's state courts agency disabled some online systems but did not appear to compromise any data and didn't stop the courts from opening Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 2:36 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 2:42 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state courts agency said Thursday that it never received a ransom demand as part of a cyberattack that briefly shut down some of its online services earlier this month and prompted a federal investigation.

The attack, called a “denial of services” attack, on the website of the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts disabled some online portals and systems that were all fully restored this week, officials said.

The attack didn’t compromise any data or stop the courts from operating on a normal schedule, officials said.

A courts agency spokesperson said officials there never received a ransom demand from the attackers, never had any communication with the attackers and never paid anything to meet any sort of demand.

The state Supreme Court’s chief justice, Debra Todd, said a federal investigation was continuing.

Neither the courts nor the FBI or the federal government’s lead cybersecurity agency, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, have identified the attacker. There have been no apparent claims of responsibility.

In a statement, Todd said the “significant and serious” attack was “orchestrated by a faceless and nameless virtual opponent who was intent on attacking our infrastructure and orchestrating a shutdown of our state judicial system.”

“These anonymous actors attempted to undermine our mission to make justice accessible and to shutter the operation of the statewide court system,” Todd said.

A “denial of service” cyberattack is common and happens when attackers flood the targeted host website or network with traffic or requests until the site is overwhelmed or crashes.

The attack comes after Kansas’ judicial branch was the victim of what it called a ” sophisticated cyberattack ” late last year from which it took months and millions of dollars to recover. That attack was blamed on a Russia-based group.

Major tech companies Google Cloud, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services have been hit by such attacks in recent years, as have financial institutions. In 2022, some U.S. airport sites were hit. Some of the biggest attacks have been attributed to Russian or Chinese hackers.

Cybersecurity experts say denial-of-service hackers are often state-backed actors seeking money and can use tactics to try to hide their identity. Such attacks also can be used to mask an underlying attack, such as a ransomware attack, experts say.

Networking experts can defuse the attacks by diverting the flood of internet traffic.

___

Follow Marc Levy at twitter.com/timelywriter.

Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

53m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault
Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious. Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were...

1m ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

53m ago

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

2h ago

Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault
Police seek to identify suspect after man critically injured in west-end assault

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man during an argument and continued to beat him while he was unconscious. Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 12, police were...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

15h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

17h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

20h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

20h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

21h ago

More Videos