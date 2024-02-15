The Big Story Podcast

Police budgets, car theft and the spectre of ‘public safety’

Exterior view of Toronto Police headquarters
Exterior view of Toronto Police headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 15, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 7:30 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, when Toronto’s mayor presented her budget on Wednesday, the city’s police services got everything they had asked for, with Olivia Chow retreating from her original plans to fund a smaller increase. Across Canada, police budgets continue to increase by millions of dollars per year, as the associations representing the police effectively lobby politicians and the public — often with vague warnings about rising crime and public safety.

Ted Rutland is an associate professor at Concordia University whose research focusing on policing in Canada. “In this debate in Toronto, there was a helpful report that was provided that showed that there is no correlation between police funding and crime rates. And we’ve known that for a long time,” says Rutland.

So let’s look at the numbers. What is the correlation between police spending and crime rates? Why do police say it’s taking them longer to respond to calls? Will more officers actually improve the force’s efficiency? And is crime, including car thefts, really spiking in Canada right now?

Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment
Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a late night shooting inside a Midtown Toronto apartment on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Brownlow Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, just...

9m ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

5m ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

8h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

9h ago

