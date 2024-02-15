Prime minister and Manitoba premier expected to finalize health deal

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to sign a health-care agreement with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on Thursday.

The two governments agreed in principle last year on a plan that would see $1.22 billion in federal money flow to the province over 10 years for shared health-care priorities.

The agreement also laid out $72 million for an immediate one-time top-up to address urgent issues such as long wait lists for surgeries.

Just over a year ago, Ottawa announced $196 billion in funding over the next 10 years for provinces and territories to improve access to health care. About $46 billion of that was new money.

That funding includes increases to the federal health transfer and $25 billion for tailored one-on-one agreements targeting specific needs in different jurisdictions over a decade.

In exchange, provinces and territories were asked to improve data sharing and measure their progress.

Manitoba would be the seventh province or territory to formally sign on to the accord, following British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario and the Northwest Territories.

All provinces and territories have agreed to the health accord in principle except for Quebec, which has balked at being accountable to Ottawa for how money is spent.

Manitoba’s NDP government was elected last October and one of the NDP’s main campaign promises was to improve health care and hire more professionals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024

The Canadian Press