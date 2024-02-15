Prince Edward Island signs exclusive tourism marketing deal with NHL

CHARLOTTETOWN — Canada’s smallest province is looking to boost its tourism profile through a deal with the National Hockey League.

The agreement announced Tuesday designates Tourism Prince Edward Island as the “official travel destination partner of the NHL.”

The provincial government is paying the league $2.5 million in the first year of a three-year deal but can opt out after Year 1 or negotiate a new deal for Year 2.

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., says the exclusive designation will allow the Island to use the NHL’s broadcast and social media reach to promote itself in target markets such as Ontario and New England.

Clemence says there will also be digitally enhanced ads shown on the dasherboards that surround NHL ice rinks.

She says the deal can bolster the province’s tourism sector, which is one of the top three industries on the Island along with agriculture and the fishery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press