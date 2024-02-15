Prison deaths report finds widespread missteps, failures in latest sign of crisis in federal prisons

FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution stands in Dublin, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2022. A watchdog report released Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, found that systemic failures contributed to the deaths of hundreds of federal prisoners in recent years. The scathing report found mental health care, emergency responses and the detection of contraband drugs and weapons were all lacking. It's the latest sign of crisis at the federal Bureau of Prisons, which is also dealing with widespread staffing shortages. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 11:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The kind of systemic failures that enabled the high-profile prison deaths of notorious gangster Whitey Bulger and financier-sex offender Jeffrey Epstein also contributed to the deaths of hundreds of other federal prisoners in recent years, a watchdog report released Thursday found.

Mental health care, emergency responses and the detection of contraband drugs and weapons were all lacking, according to the scathing report that’s the latest sign of crisis at the federal Bureau of Prisons.

More than half of the 344 deaths over the course of eight years were suicides, and Justice Department watchdog investigators found policy violations and operational failures in many of those cases. That included inmates who were given potentially inappropriate mental health assignments and those who were housed in a single cell, which increases the risk of suicide.

In one-third of suicide cases, staff did not do enough checks of prisoners, an issue that has also been identified in Epstein’s 2019 suicide.

The second-highest number of deaths were homicides, including Bulger, who was beaten to death by fellow prisoners in 2018. Investigators found “significant shortcomings” in staffers’ emergency responses in more than half of death cases, including a lack of urgency and equipment failures.

Contraband drugs and weapons also contributed to many deaths, including for 70 inmates who died of drug overdoses, said Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general. The system is also facing major operational challenges, including widespread staffing storages and outdated camera systems, the report states.

“Today’s report identifies numerous operational and managerial deficiencies, which created unsafe conditions prior to and at the time of a number of these inmate deaths,” Horowitz said. “It is critical that the BOP address these challenges so it can operate safe and humane facilities and protect inmates in its custody and care.”

The Bureau of Prisons said “any unexpected death of an adult in custody is tragic,” and outlined steps it has taken to prevent suicides, screen for contraband and make opioid-overdose reversal drugs available in prisons. The agency said it’s also working to reduce the number of people housed alone and forestall conflicts that could lead to homicides.

A separate Associated Press investigation, meanwhile, has found myriad crises within the agency, including widespread criminal conduct by employees, rampant allegations of sexual assault and significant staffing shortages that have hampered responses to emergencies.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban...

1h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

4h ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

4h ago

Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU
Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges after firing at a vehicle following a car theft in Toronto's west end last year, according to the province's police watchdog. The Special Investigations...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban...

1h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

4h ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

4h ago

Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU
Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges after firing at a vehicle following a car theft in Toronto's west end last year, according to the province's police watchdog. The Special Investigations...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

12h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

13h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

17h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

17h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

18h ago

More Videos