RCMP use of private-sector surveillance services worries federal privacy watchdog

Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne delivers the results of an investigation into Home Depot of Canada Inc.'s sharing of customer e-receipt information with Meta Platforms Inc., which operates Facebook, at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 12:58 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — A federal watchdog is urging the RCMP to do a better job of assessing the privacy implications of commercial surveillance and monitoring services before using them.

In a report presented to Parliament today, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne also recommends the Mounties be more transparent with Canadians about their collection of personal information from open-source intelligence gathering.

Dufresne investigated the RCMP’s Project Wide Awake, which uses third-party services to collect personal information from sources including social media, the darker reaches of the internet, location-based applications and fee-for-access databases.

The report says the RCMP uses the data to probe possible crimes, locate missing persons, identify suspects, detect threats at public events and ensure awareness during an unfolding scenario.

Dufresne expressed particular concerns about the RCMP’s contract with U.S. company Babel Street for its Babel X service.

The report says the Mounties did not properly verify that the personal information given to the RCMP by Babel X and its data providers was collected in compliance with Canadian privacy laws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

