Republican businessman Hovde to enter Wisconsin US Senate race against Baldwin

FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks before President Joe Biden at the Earth Rider Brewery, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Superior, Wis. Multimillionaire Republican businessman Eric Hovde is planning to launch a bid for U.S. Senate against Baldwin next week. Hovde campaign spokesperson Ben Voelkel said Thursday, Feb. 15, that Hovde, 59, will get into the race next week after months of preparation. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 12:13 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Multimillionaire Republican businessman Eric Hovde is planning to launch a bid for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin next week.

Hovde campaign spokesperson Ben Voelkel said Thursday that Hovde, 59, will get into the race next week after months of preparation.

Reelecting Baldwin to a third term is critical for Democratic hopes to maintain majority control of the Senate. Democrats are defending 23 seats in the Senate in November, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats. That’s compared with just 11 seats that Republicans hope to keep in their column.

Hovde has been laying the groundwork for a run for months, lining up support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee and recently hiring staff. He has also appeared at Republican events across the state.

Hovde previously ran for Senate in 2012, describing himself then as a free-market conservative, losing in the Republican primary to former Gov. Tommy Thompson. Thompson went on to lose to Baldwin, who is now seeking her third term.

In that race, Hovde ran as a supporter of overturning the Affordable Care Act, the national health care law signed by former President Barack Obama. Hovde also ran as an opponent of abortion and supporter of overturning Roe v. Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court did that in 2022, fueling wins by Democratic candidates that year who supported abortion rights. Baldwin has already said she plans to highlight abortion rights in this year’s Senate race.

Hovde has largely stayed out of the public eye since that run, although he did run a television ad in 2020 criticizing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hovde’s business empire includes Hovde Properties, a real estate development company founded by his grandfather in 1933, and three banking companies. He is CEO of Sunwest Bank, has appeared in television commercials for them that air out west, and owns a $7 million estate in Laguna Beach, California, in addition to his property in Madison.

He returned to Madison in 2011 after living in Washington, D.C., for 24 years.

Baldwin campaign spokesperson Andrew Mamo derided Hovde as a “mega millionaire California bank owner” who will try to “buy this Senate seat.”

“We look forward to comparing Eric Hovde, a man who was named one of Orange County’s most influential people three years in a row, to Tammy Baldwin, a public servant with a proven track record of standing up to the wealthy and well connected on behalf of middle-class Wisconsin families,” Mamo said in a statement.

Scott Mayer, a Franklin businessman, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke are also considering Senate runs. Other higher profile Republicans, including U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher, opted against running.

Baldwin most recently won reelection by 11 points in a race that was seen as a model for how to run as a Democrat statewide in Wisconsin. She is a tireless campaigner, garnered broad support, including among independents and voters outside of Democratic strongholds in Madison and Milwaukee, and she raised millions of dollars to fuel the successful bid.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban...

1h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

4h ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

4h ago

Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU
Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges after firing at a vehicle following a car theft in Toronto's west end last year, according to the province's police watchdog. The Special Investigations...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban...

1h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

4h ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

4h ago

Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU
Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges after firing at a vehicle following a car theft in Toronto's west end last year, according to the province's police watchdog. The Special Investigations...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

12h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

14h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

17h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

17h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

18h ago

More Videos