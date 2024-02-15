Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening people over Snapchat videos.

In a Thursday release, Durham Regional Police says officers responded to a call for reported threats around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators were shown a Snapchat video which allegedly shows a suspect threatening to shoot people. Police say a gun is visible in the footage.

Officers executed a search warrant at residence in the area of Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South where they seized a firearm and ammunition.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested. He is facing six charges including uttering threats and several weapons charges.