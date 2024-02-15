Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 15, 2024 9:46 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 9:54 am.

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening people over Snapchat videos.

In a Thursday release, Durham Regional Police says officers responded to a call for reported threats around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators were shown a Snapchat video which allegedly shows a suspect threatening to shoot people. Police say a gun is visible in the footage.

Officers executed a search warrant at residence in the area of Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South where they seized a firearm and ammunition.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested. He is facing six charges including uttering threats and several weapons charges.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3h ago

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban would apply to Toronto's...

5m ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

38m ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3h ago

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban would apply to Toronto's...

5m ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

11h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

12h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

15h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

16h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

16h ago

More Videos