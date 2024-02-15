Some members of Parliament, ministers assigned police protection as security tightens

A Conservative MP whose Toronto office was vandalized this week is among several federal politicians under visible police protection on Parliament Hill. Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP whose Toronto office was vandalized this week is among several federal politicians under visible police protection on Parliament Hill.

Melissa Lantsman’s Thornhill office was plastered with anti-Israel posters overnight, including one warning “the Jews of Thornhill” that history is watching how they respond to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A Conservative official confirms that the deputy Conservative leader has RCMP protection, but has not said why.

RCMP or Parliamentary Protective Service officers have been also assigned in recent weeks to protect Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

The prime minister has a protective detail and cabinet ministers occasionally do, but it is rare for an opposition MP to require or receive that level of protection. 

Sajjan’s office says he currently has a protective detail assigned, and officers have been seen accompanying him to meetings inside the Parliament buildings.

He declined this week to discuss the situation in detail with The Canadian Press.

“I am well-protected,” Sajjan said Tuesday in response to a question about his security. “We have a good system here in Canada to protect ministers.”

Last fall, Sajjan gave a lengthy interview to the New York Times in which he said that as a Sikh in a position of power in Canada, threats have not been unusual for him.

Prior to running for office, Sajjan was a military intelligence officer and a Vancouver police detective. He told the Times the threats had ramped up a lot in recent years.

Sajjan’s interview came after Canada accused the Indian government of being involved in the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader in British Columbia last year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

1h ago

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

23m ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

5h ago

Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU
Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges after firing at a vehicle following a car theft in Toronto's west end last year, according to the province's police watchdog. The Special Investigations...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

1h ago

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

23m ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

5h ago

Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU
Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges after firing at a vehicle following a car theft in Toronto's west end last year, according to the province's police watchdog. The Special Investigations...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

14h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

15h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

18h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

19h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

19h ago

More Videos