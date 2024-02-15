South Korea says opening diplomatic relations with Cuba would shock North Korea

By Kim Tong-hyung And Jiwon Song, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 5:30 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 5:42 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s presidential office claimed Thursday that the country’s move to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba would deal a “political and psychological blow” to the South’s war-divided rival North Korea, whose diplomatic footing is largely dependent on a small number of Cold War allies.

The comments followed an announcement by South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday night that it has agreed to open ambassador-level relations with Cuba following a meeting between their United Nations representatives in New York.

With authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un embracing the idea of a “new Cold War,” North Korea has recently been boosting the visibility of its ties with Russia and China in an effort to break out of isolation and join a united front against Washington amid tensions over its nuclear weapons ambitions. North Korean state media has yet to comment on the South Korea-Cuba agreement.

A senior South Korean presidential official, speaking to reporters in Seoul, noted that North Korea has traditionally portrayed its relations with Cuba as “brotherly ties” and said the opening of diplomatic relations between Seoul and Havana would “inevitably deal a significant political and psychological blow” to Pyongyang.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, as according to department rules, said the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol had been actively working to establish ties with Cuba, but that Cuba was initially hesitant because of its relations with North Korea.

Cuba has maintained close relations with North Korea since the 1960s and has an embassy in Pyongyang.

“The opening of diplomatic ties (with Cuba) is a culmination of our efforts to expand our diplomacy to nations that had been part of the socialist bloc, including countries that have been friendly to North Korea,” the South Korean official said. “It clearly shows where the main tide lies in the flow of history, and also who is involved in that main tide.”

The official said South Korea informed the United States in advance of its decision to open relations with Cuba. The U.S. currently maintains an economic embargo of Cuba that was first imposed in the 1960s, following the revolution led by Fidel Castro and the nationalization of properties belonging to U.S. citizens and corporations.

Lim Soosuk, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, said Cuba had been the only nation in the South American and Caribbean region that didn’t have official ties with Seoul. He said the opening with Cuba will allow new business opportunities for South Korean companies and make it easier for South Korea to provide consular assistance to its nationals in that country.

“In the future, our government will actively engage in further discussions with the Cuban government to promote friendship, including opening embassies mutually,” said Lim. He refused to provide details on the discussions between South Korean and Cuban diplomats leading up to the agreement in New York.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years, after Kim dialed up North Korean weapons demonstrations and issued provocative threats of nuclear conflict toward rivals in recent months. In a parliamentary speech last month, Kim declared that North Korea is abandoning its long-term objective of reconciliation with South Korea and threatened to annihilate the South with nukes if provoked.

Kim Tong-hyung And Jiwon Song, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody
Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody

A woman is injured and another person is in custody after a late night shooting in Midtown Toronto on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue, just east...

32m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

9h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

7h ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody
Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody

A woman is injured and another person is in custody after a late night shooting in Midtown Toronto on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue, just east...

32m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

9h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

7h ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

11h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

11h ago

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

11h ago

3:22
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice

In the midst of a critical family doctor shortage about a thousand Mississauga patients are scrambling to find a new physician. Their doctor can’t take it anymore, she says she spends more time on “unsustainable” admin than on seeing her patients.

12h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

18h ago

More Videos