Toronto’s only Africentric school makes Black history a year-round learning experience

Books displayed at the Toronto Africentric Alternative School.
Books displayed at the Toronto Africentric Alternative School. CITYNEWS

By Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted February 15, 2024 2:41 pm.

At Toronto’s Africentric Alternative School, Black history is more than just a month-long celebration, but a year-round experience.

From learning about trailblazers like Viola Desmond, to the art of steel pan drumming, students are immersed in their culture.

“Students come to school, eager and anticipating to learn more about their culture to learn more about their background to see themselves reflected in what’s being taught at the school,” said Principal Hugh Reynold.

“We’re learning how to play the violin, we’re learning the steel pans, we’re learning how to sing for choir”

The school, located near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, enrolls students from kindergarten to Grade 8, teaching the provincial curriculum while integrating a focus on the experiences and histories of African and Caribbean people. 

“They see themselves in school, they see themselves in books, they see themselves excelling. They see themselves, Black people who have gone high heights,” said Estella Wheeler, a teacher at the school.

The school opened in 2009 as a response to community request to address a high dropout rate and achievement gap affecting students of African descent. At the time, parents were pushing for an Afrocentric school that would focus more on the achievements and experience of those of a similar background.

“I just want them to not only see people who look like them in terms of representation but just learning about their history and who they are,” added another teacher, Natasha Wright.

When the school first opened 15 years ago, about 130 students enrolled. Currently, 100 students attend the Africentric School with many coming from across the GTA. 

“We learn about great Black leaders who have shown perseverance like Herb Carnegie who went against the odds in order to become a great hockey player,” explained Mateo McGregor, a Grade 8 student. 

There is a sense of pride and power experienced by many students at the school that highlights Black excellence 365 days a year. 

“It’s really huge for them to see themselves reflected in what’s being taught and to drive home the fact that they can be successful. If they see themselves in what they’re learning and see that they’re capable of achieving it makes a great difference,” added Reynold.

