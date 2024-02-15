Treasury promoting new rules to stop money laundering ahead of Europe meetings

FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The Biden administration is rolling out new recordkeeping rules for U.S. investment advisers in its continued effort to clamp down on money laundering, illicit finance and fraud in the American financial system. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 10:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is stepping up efforts to stop dirty money from flowing through the U.S. financial system with a slew of new rules aimed at increasing corporate transparency and regulating occupations that are exploited for money laundering.

As the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches and the war in Gaza enters its fifth month, the U.S. also faces renewed pressure to close loopholes that allow illicit funds to flow from the U.S. into Russia, Iran and the hands of militant Hamas figureheads.

Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, will be in Paris next week to lay out the latest U.S. efforts at meetings of the Financial Action Task Force, an initiative of the Group of Seven involving 39 nations that sets international standards on how to combat money laundering and illicit finance. He previewed U.S. strategy in remarks Thursday at the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan think tank.

“We are undertaking a concerted effort to address the systemic deficiencies in the United States’ anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism framework,” Nelson said.

The international community is expecting the U.S. to improve its corporate transparency rules in order to maintain its status as a safe haven for investment.

A 2016 assessment by the task force on the effectiveness of measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing identified four categories where the U.S. is “not compliant”— including real estate ownership, regulating certain non-banking professions and others— which could threaten the U.S.’ standing as a place for safe investment.

Treasury in recent months has announced a collection of rulemakings intended to make the financial system more transparent.

“We have identified numerous cases involving criminals and U.S. adversaries seeking to operate with anonymity using opaque corporate structures,” Nelson said.

“A recurring risk that we are focused on is the misuse of corporate structures to launder or conceal funds. Anonymous companies are a favorite tool for bad actors seeking to conceal their activities and their funds,” Nelson said.

This year, Treasury started building out a new database that collects “beneficial ownership” information on firms as part of a new government effort to unmask shell company owners. Critics of the rule say it is unduly burdensome on small firms, violates privacy and free speech protections and infringes on states’ powers to govern businesses.

There have also been rollouts of a rule that would require real estate professionals to report information to the agency about non-financed sales of residential real estate to legal entities, trusts and shell companies and new recordkeeping rules for U.S. investment advisers that would require them to develop anti-money laundering programs and file reports with the government when suspicious activity is detected by clients.

Addressing the gaps in the U.S. anti-money laundering regime “will help prevent bad actors from operating across the United States and protect Americans from harm,” Nelson said. “Treasury’s efforts, therefore, will help us to advance prosperity and security at home, while leading by example around the world.”

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3h ago

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban would apply to Toronto's...

9m ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

2h ago

Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police
Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening people over Snapchat videos. In a Thursday release, Durham Regional Police says officers responded to a call for reported...

50m ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

3h ago

Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The provincial government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on highways. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said the ban would apply to Toronto's...

9m ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

2h ago

Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police
Oshawa boy, 12, facing gun charges after threatening to shoot people over Snapchat: police

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening people over Snapchat videos. In a Thursday release, Durham Regional Police says officers responded to a call for reported...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

11h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

12h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

15h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

16h ago

2:34
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car
Police sounding alarm after tracker found on car

Toronto police are asking residents to be vigilant after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Yorkdale mall. Brandon Rowe is speaking with police and a cyber security about tips on how to stay safe.

16h ago

More Videos