Turkey dispatches rescue boats after cargo ship with 6 crew sinks in Marmara Sea

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 5:12 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 5:26 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey launched a search and rescue mission after a cargo ship with six crew members on board sank on Thursday in the Turkish inland Sea of Marmara, off Istanbul, amid high waves, officials said.

The 69-meter-long (226 feet) Turkish cargo ship, Batuhan A, was carrying dolomite used to manufacture cement, to the Turkish port of Gemlik when it sank, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

Rescue boats were dispatched to the area after the vessel issued a distress signal before dawn and communications with it were lost, the minister said.

A helicopter was placed on stand by, unable to travel to the area due to adverse weather conditions, he added.

Coast guard crews meanwhile, found an empty life raft in the area where the vessel is believed to have sunk, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

All missing crew members are believed to be Turkish nationals.

In 2021, the Batuhan A had run aground as it approached a port in Canakkale province, in northwestern Turkey, and had to be towed to safety, Anadolu said.

Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody
Woman injured in Midtown Toronto shooting; suspect in custody

A woman is injured and another person is in custody after a late night shooting in Midtown Toronto on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue, just east...

28m ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

8h ago

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

7h ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

6h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto's budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

11h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

11h ago

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

11h ago

3:22
"Burnt out" family doctor closing practice
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice

In the midst of a critical family doctor shortage about a thousand Mississauga patients are scrambling to find a new physician. Their doctor can't take it anymore, she says she spends more time on "unsustainable" admin than on seeing her patients.

12h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

18h ago

