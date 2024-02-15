UK fell into recession at the end of 2023 as output shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter

FILE - Shoppers walk past a large poster outside a supermarket in London, on June 10, 2023. Inflation in the U.K. held steady at 4% in January as lower food prices helped offset an increase in energy costs, official figures showed Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The reading was better than expected as most economists expected inflation to rise modestly to around 4.2%. The Office for National Statistics said the monthly drop in food prices of 0.4% was the first since September 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 3:18 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 3:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — The British economy fell into recession at the end of 2023 for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as output shrank more than anticipated in the final three months of the year, official figures showed Thursday.

In what is a blow for the governing Conservative Party ahead of a general election this year, the Office for National Statistics estimated that economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product, declined by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of the year from the previous three-month period. It said all three main sectors — services, industrial production and construction — were down.

That was far more than the 0.1% decline anticipated by economists.

The quarterly decline followed a 0.1% fall in the previous three-month period and highlights how the economy has been hobbled by high interest rates that have been raised to reduce inflation.

A recession is officially defined as two straight quarters of economic decline.

It is the first time the British economy has fallen into recession since the first half of 2020, when output dived during the country’s first COVID-19 lockdown.

Being in recession is hardly the ideal backdrop for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he mulls when to call the election. Opinion polls show that his Conservative Party is heavily trailing the main opposition Labour Party.

Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt blamed high inflation for the weakness of the economy.

“Low growth is not a surprise,” he said. “Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan — cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.”

In a budget statement next month, Hunt is expected to try to turn the political momentum back for the Conservatives by cutting taxes, though with public finances stretched, government spending may have to be trimmed too.

Rachel Reeves, who would replace Hunt at the Treasury if Labour wins the election, said the news of the recession highlighted “14 years of economic decline” under the Conservatives.

“This is Rishi Sunak’s recession and the news will be deeply worrying for families and business across Britain,” she said.

One of the main reasons why the economy has stagnated is that the Bank of England has raised its main interest rate aggressively to a 16-year high of 5.25% to get inflation down to 4% from a peak of over 11%. Higher interest rates help cool the economy by making it more expensive to borrow, thereby bearing down on spending.

Though interest rates appear to have peaked, the central bank has expressed caution about cutting interest rates too soon as lower borrowing rates may bolster spending and put renewed upward pressure on prices.

“The big picture is that Britain remains a stagnation nation, and that there are precious few signs of a recovery that will get the economy out of it,” said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

5h ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

7h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

6h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

10h ago

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city this week. A large weather system is...

5h ago

Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized
Chow's first budget, including hefty property tax hike and $20M more for police, is finalized

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget, a $17 billion behemoth complete with the largest property tax hike in decades, was finalized at city hall on Wednesday. Chow defended the 9.5 per cent property...

7h ago

Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive
Trudeau warns Israel of 'catastrophic' consequences of pending Rafah offensive

An Israeli military offensive into the densely populated area where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge in the Gaza Strip would be "catastrophic," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Wednesday. He...

6h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

9h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

10h ago

2:21
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA
Heavy snow on the way for the GTA

Time to get those shovels and snow blowers out of hibernation as heavy, wet snow makes its arrival in the GTA on Thursday afternoon. Accumulations of between 5 to 10 cm are expected.

10h ago

3:22
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice
“Burnt out” family doctor closing practice

In the midst of a critical family doctor shortage about a thousand Mississauga patients are scrambling to find a new physician. Their doctor can’t take it anymore, she says she spends more time on “unsustainable” admin than on seeing her patients.

10h ago

5:31
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action
Uber drivers stage Valentine's day of action

This Valentine's day is a time of action for many Uber drivers, with people taking to the streets in protest of current wages, and working conditions. Shauna Hunt speaks with organizers of a rally at Nathan Phillips square.

17h ago

More Videos